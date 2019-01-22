Magnitude 4.8 quake rocks eastern Taiwan

Taipei, Jan. 22 (CNA) A magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).



The epicenter of the quake was located at sea about 63.4 kilometers southeast of Taitung County Hall at a depth of 20.9 km, the bureau's Seismology Center said.



The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Orchid Island, Taitung, where it measured 5 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.



Shizi Township in Pingtung County also recorded an intensity of 3.