TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has reported that a potential typhoon may be forming just east of the Philippines, with a possible northward trajectory.



The depression in formation has already dubbed “Butterfly” (蝴蝶). If it reaches tropical storm status it will be the second of 2019 in the region following Pabuk, which formed on New Year’s Eve and reached tropical storm status on Jan. 1.

The depression is forming as a result of a very powerful cold air mass sweeping southward from the continent, and meeting a warmer air mass from the south pacific, over relatively calm, warm waters east of Luzon.

CWB spokesperson Chen I-hsiu (陳伊秀) was quoted by Now News, as saying that the extremely strong winds and their vertical trajectory make it unlikely that the Butterfly storm system would make landfall in Taiwan.

The storm is expected to develop over the next 24 hours, however current forecasts do not anticipate an especially large typhoon, reports TVBS.