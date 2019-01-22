  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/01/22 11:40
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 35 13 .729
Philadelphia 31 17 .646 4
Boston 29 18 .617
Brooklyn 25 23 .521 10
New York 10 35 .222 23½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 22 23 .489
Charlotte 22 24 .478 ½
Washington 20 26 .435
Orlando 20 27 .426 3
Atlanta 14 32 .304
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 34 12 .739
Indiana 31 15 .674 3
Detroit 20 26 .435 14
Chicago 11 36 .234 23½
Cleveland 9 39 .188 26
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 26 20 .565
San Antonio 27 21 .563
New Orleans 22 25 .468
Dallas 20 26 .435 6
Memphis 19 28 .404
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 31 14 .689
Oklahoma City 28 18 .609
Portland 28 19 .596 4
Utah 26 21 .553 6
Minnesota 22 24 .478
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 32 14 .696
L.A. Clippers 25 21 .543 7
L.A. Lakers 25 22 .532
Sacramento 24 23 .511
Phoenix 11 37 .229 22

___

Sunday's Games

Indiana 120, Charlotte 95

L.A. Clippers 103, San Antonio 95

Minnesota 116, Phoenix 114

Monday's Games

Oklahoma City 127, New York 109

Chicago 104, Cleveland 88

Milwaukee 116, Dallas 106

Washington 101, Detroit 87

Orlando 122, Atlanta 103

Brooklyn 123, Sacramento 94

New Orleans 105, Memphis 85

Boston 107, Miami 99

Philadelphia 121, Houston 93

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Sacramento at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Washington, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.