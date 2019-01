BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Tuesday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Alison Riske, United States and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Latisha Chan, Taiwan and Hao-Ching Chan (7), Taiwan, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Juniors Men's Singles

Second Round

Jacob Fearnley, Britain, def. Ken Cavrak, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

Bu Yunchaokete (2), China, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, 7-6, 6-3.

Juniors Women's Singles

Second Round

Emma Navarro, United States, def. Himari Sato, Japan, 6-1, 6-3.