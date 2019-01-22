BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
Wolverhampton 4, Leicester 3
Watford 0, Burnley 0
Southampton 2, Everton 1
Liverpool 4, Crystal Palace 3
Newcastle 3, Cardiff 0
Bournemouth 2, West Ham 0
Man United 2, Brighton 1
Arsenal 2, Chelsea 0
|Sunday's Matches
Huddersfield 0, Man City 3
Fulham 1, Tottenham 2
|Friday's Match
Norwich 3, Birmingham 1
|Saturday's Matches
Middlesbrough 1, Millwall 1
Nottingham Forest 0, Bristol City 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan 0
QPR 1, Preston 4
Blackburn 2, Ipswich 0
Rotherham 2, Brentford 4
Aston Villa 2, Hull 2
Derby 2, Reading 1
Stoke 2, Leeds 1
Swansea 1, Sheffield United 0
|Monday's Match
Bolton 0, West Brom 2
|Saturday's Matches
Plymouth 2, Coventry 1
Oxford United 2, Portsmouth 1
Charlton 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Bradford 0, Southend 4
Rochdale 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Scunthorpe 1, Sunderland 1
Blackpool 0, Shrewsbury 0
Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 2
AFC Wimbledon 1, Barnsley 4
Bristol Rovers 0, Wycombe 1
Gillingham 0, Walsall 3
Luton Town 4, Peterborough 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Plymouth vs. Walsall
AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town
|Tuesday's Match
Mansfield Town 1, Crawley Town 0
|Saturday's Matches
Lincoln City 1, Grimsby Town 0
Morecambe 1, Stevenage 2
Crawley Town 0, Port Vale 1
Cambridge United 3, Northampton 2
Forest Green Rovers 1, Bury 2
Carlisle 2, Cheltenham 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Crewe 1
Newport County 1, Exeter 0
Yeovil 2, Notts County 0
Macclesfield Town 2, Oldham 1
Tranmere Rovers 1, Swindon 2
Colchester 2, Mansfield Town 3
|Tuesday's Matches
Forest Green Rovers vs. Grimsby Town
Yeovil vs. Lincoln City
|Tuesday's Matches
Luton Town 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Blackburn 2, Newcastle 4
Stoke 2, Shrewsbury 3
|Wednesday's Match
Southampton 5, Derby 7