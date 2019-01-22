  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/01/22 06:54
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 23 19 3 1 54 13 60
Man City 23 18 2 3 62 17 56
Tottenham 23 17 0 6 48 23 51
Chelsea 23 14 5 4 40 19 47
Arsenal 23 13 5 5 48 32 44
Man United 23 13 5 5 46 33 44
Watford 23 9 6 8 32 32 33
Wolverhampton 23 9 5 9 27 31 32
Leicester 23 9 4 10 29 29 31
West Ham 23 9 4 10 30 34 31
Everton 23 8 6 9 34 33 30
Bournemouth 23 9 3 11 33 42 30
Brighton 23 7 5 11 25 32 26
Crystal Palace 23 6 4 13 23 32 22
Southampton 23 5 7 11 25 40 22
Burnley 23 6 4 13 23 43 22
Newcastle 23 5 6 12 19 31 21
Cardiff 23 5 4 14 19 44 19
Fulham 23 3 5 15 21 51 14
Huddersfield 23 2 5 16 13 40 11
Saturday, Jan. 19

Wolverhampton 4, Leicester 3

Watford 0, Burnley 0

Southampton 2, Everton 1

Liverpool 4, Crystal Palace 3

Newcastle 3, Cardiff 0

Bournemouth 2, West Ham 0

Man United 2, Brighton 1

Arsenal 2, Chelsea 0

Sunday, Jan. 20

Huddersfield 0, Man City 3

Fulham 1, Tottenham 2

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Arsenal vs. Cardiff 1945 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. West Ham 1945 GMT

Fulham vs. Brighton 1945 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Everton 1945 GMT

Newcastle vs. Man City 2000 GMT

Man United vs. Burnley 2000 GMT

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace 1945 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea 1945 GMT

Liverpool vs. Leicester 2000 GMT

Tottenham vs. Watford 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 28 16 6 6 47 30 54
Norwich 28 15 8 5 52 36 53
West Brom 28 14 8 6 57 35 50
Sheffield United 28 15 5 8 46 29 50
Middlesbrough 28 12 11 5 31 20 47
Derby 28 13 7 8 40 35 46
Bristol City 28 12 8 8 35 29 44
Hull 28 11 7 10 41 35 40
Swansea 28 11 7 10 37 32 40
Blackburn 28 10 10 8 37 41 40
Birmingham 28 9 12 7 40 33 39
Nottingham Forest 28 9 12 7 39 32 39
Aston Villa 28 9 12 7 51 45 39
QPR 28 11 6 11 34 39 39
Stoke 28 9 11 8 33 35 38
Sheffield Wednesday 28 9 8 11 33 45 35
Brentford 28 8 10 10 43 39 34
Preston 28 8 9 11 43 45 33
Millwall 28 7 8 13 34 44 29
Wigan 28 8 5 15 28 41 29
Rotherham 28 5 10 13 27 46 25
Reading 28 5 8 15 31 43 23
Bolton 28 5 7 16 18 42 22
Ipswich 28 3 9 16 22 48 18
Friday, Jan. 18

Norwich 3, Birmingham 1

Saturday, Jan. 19

Middlesbrough 1, Millwall 1

Nottingham Forest 0, Bristol City 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan 0

QPR 1, Preston 4

Blackburn 2, Ipswich 0

Rotherham 2, Brentford 4

Aston Villa 2, Hull 2

Derby 2, Reading 1

Stoke 2, Leeds 1

Swansea 1, Sheffield United 0

Monday, Jan. 21

Bolton 0, West Brom 2

Saturday, Jan. 26

Derby vs. Millwall ppd.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Brentford ppd.

QPR vs. West Brom ppd.

Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City ppd.

Rotherham vs. Leeds 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Hull 1500 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Wigan 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Swansea vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT

Bolton vs. Reading 2000 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portsmouth 28 17 6 5 47 27 57
Luton Town 28 16 8 4 54 25 56
Sunderland 27 14 11 2 48 26 53
Charlton 29 16 5 8 47 31 53
Barnsley 27 15 7 5 47 23 52
Peterborough 28 13 8 7 47 38 47
Doncaster 28 13 7 8 51 37 46
Blackpool 27 10 9 8 27 25 39
Coventry 29 11 6 12 31 34 39
Southend 28 12 2 14 38 34 38
Wycombe 28 10 8 10 38 40 38
Fleetwood Town 28 9 9 10 38 33 36
Burton Albion 28 10 6 12 38 38 36
Accrington Stanley 27 9 8 10 27 36 35
Walsall 28 9 8 11 32 43 35
Scunthorpe 29 9 7 13 37 54 34
Shrewsbury 28 7 10 11 29 35 31
Gillingham 28 9 4 15 39 48 31
Rochdale 29 8 7 14 35 59 31
Oxford United 28 7 9 12 35 44 30
Plymouth 28 8 6 14 36 50 30
Bristol Rovers 28 7 7 14 25 30 28
Bradford 28 8 3 17 31 47 27
AFC Wimbledon 28 6 5 17 22 42 23
Saturday, Jan. 19

Plymouth 2, Coventry 1

Oxford United 2, Portsmouth 1

Charlton 1, Accrington Stanley 0

Bradford 0, Southend 4

Rochdale 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Scunthorpe 1, Sunderland 1

Blackpool 0, Shrewsbury 0

Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 2

AFC Wimbledon 1, Barnsley 4

Bristol Rovers 0, Wycombe 1

Gillingham 0, Walsall 3

Luton Town 4, Peterborough 0

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Plymouth vs. Walsall 1945 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town 1945 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 26

Coventry vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers ppd.

Barnsley vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Gillingham ppd.

Fleetwood Town vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Bradford 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster ppd.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Oxford United vs. Barnsley 1945 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT

Luton Town vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT

Bradford vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT

Blackpool vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT

Gillingham vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 27 16 7 4 48 26 55
Bury 29 15 7 7 55 33 52
Mansfield Town 28 13 12 3 41 22 51
Carlisle 29 15 3 11 47 35 48
Milton Keynes Dons 27 13 8 6 44 24 47
Colchester 29 13 7 9 44 33 46
Forest Green 27 11 11 5 40 27 44
Exeter 28 12 8 8 38 29 44
Stevenage 29 13 5 11 35 36 44
Tranmere 28 11 9 8 42 35 42
Swindon 29 10 10 9 33 38 40
Oldham 28 10 9 9 41 35 39
Newport County 27 11 6 10 38 45 39
Crewe 29 11 5 13 31 36 38
Grimsby Town 28 10 4 14 29 35 34
Northampton 28 7 12 9 37 38 33
Crawley Town 29 10 3 16 34 42 33
Port Vale 28 8 8 12 27 36 32
Cambridge United 29 9 5 15 28 49 32
Yeovil 27 7 9 11 30 32 30
Cheltenham 28 7 8 13 32 43 29
Morecambe 29 7 7 15 29 46 28
Macclesfield 29 7 6 16 27 45 27
Notts County 29 4 9 16 29 59 21
Tuesday, Jan. 15

Mansfield Town 1, Crawley Town 0

Saturday, Jan. 19

Lincoln City 1, Grimsby Town 0

Morecambe 1, Stevenage 2

Crawley Town 0, Port Vale 1

Cambridge United 3, Northampton 2

Forest Green 1, Bury 2

Carlisle 2, Cheltenham 0

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Crewe 1

Newport County 1, Exeter 0

Yeovil 2, Notts County 0

Macclesfield 2, Oldham 1

Tranmere 1, Swindon 2

Colchester 2, Mansfield Town 3

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Forest Green vs. Grimsby Town 1945 GMT

Yeovil vs. Lincoln City 1945 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 26

Northampton vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Newport County ppd.

Mansfield Town vs. Tranmere 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Macclesfield 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Lincoln City 1730 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town 1945 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oldham 1945 GMT