ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A sportsbook operating in New Jersey is refunding gamblers' bets on the New Orleans Saints due to the widespread belief that the team was victimized by a blown call by referees during Sunday's loss in the NFC championship game.

PointsBet says it will refund point spread and money-line bets on the Saints, who lost the game after officials failed to call a penalty on a Los Angeles Rams defender who leveled a New Orleans receiver long before the ball arrived.

The company announced what it calls a "Good Karma Payout" due to an unlikely event that swayed the result of a game.

PointsBet did not say how much the refunds will cost the company.

The Rams advanced to the Super Bowl, where they will play the New England Patriots.

