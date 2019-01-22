MILAN (AP) — AC Milan moved back into the Champions League qualifying spots with a 2-0 victory at Genoa in Serie A on Monday.

Fabio Borini and Suso scored a goal each to put Milan in fourth place.

Andrea Conti set up the first goal, cutting back from the byline in the 72nd minute and finding an unmarked Borini. Patrick Cutrone then picked out Suso in the 83rd with a long ball and the Spain international sprinted forward before scoring off the base of the left post.

Suso did not celebrate scoring against his former team.

Milan also got help from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. He made a spectacular double save in the 68th minute, first denying Miguel Veloso and then smothering Daniel Bessa's follow-up from close range.

Milan is facing a tough upcoming schedule, including playing Napoli twice — in the league and the Italian Cup quarterfinals. The team then will face trips to Roma and Atalanta with a home match against Cagliari in between.

Milan played Monday without several players because of injury and suspension, while forward Gonzalo Higuain was left off the squad ahead of his impending move to Chelsea.

Cristian Zapata was then injured early in the match and had to be replaced by Conti.

Serie A leader Juventus was to face last-place Chievo Verona later Monday.

