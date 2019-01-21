LONDON (AP) — Detectives investigating a car bomb outside a courthouse in Northern Ireland say they have arrested five men, as new reports of hijacked vehicles led to the evacuation of residents in the city of Londonderry.

Police have said they suspect Irish Republican dissidents were behind the explosion Saturday that took place after attackers hijacked a pizza delivery vehicle. Politicians have condemned the attack.

Four people were arrested on Sunday and a fifth on Monday.

The new incidents Monday prompted security alerts, with nearby residents evacuated and Army bomb disposal experts deployed.

Northern Ireland's power-sharing government has been suspended for two years because of a dispute between the main Protestant and Catholic political parties. Uncertainty about the future of the Irish border after Brexit is adding to tensions.