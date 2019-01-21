TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A scholar urged Taiwan to remain unfazed by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s proposal of "one country, two systems" as Xi’s remark was prompted by the escalating trade war between China and the U.S.

Wen-Ti Sung (宋文笛), PhD candidate at the Australian National University, wrote in Chinese BBC News that China's Taiwan Affairs Office Minister Liu Jieyi (劉結一) had written an article analyzing Xi’s recent speech on Taiwan. Liu said, that even though the Taiwan issue was important, it couldn’t compare with Sino-American relations in terms of importance and urgency.

Sung posited that Xi had no intention of making a big deal out of the Taiwan issue at the time being, and that Beijing’s objectives were predicated on delaying the issue and not causing trouble.

Scholar Sung opined that Xi can handle the Taiwan issue with a three-dimensional approach. In addition to adopting his old policy, he can also extend goodwill to Taiwan to make sure that Taiwan won’t run away and to make sure that the issue of the Cross-Strait relations will not escalate to the point where Taiwan becomes a bargaining chip.

He mentioned that Beijing was concerned about U.S. intervention in Taiwan’s politics and the Cross-Strait relations, including the U.S. Congress making laws that are friendly to Taiwan.

Sung urged Taiwan, which is flanked between the two superpowers, to remain composed in the face of China’s two-prong strategy.