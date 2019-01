BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Monday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Fourth Round

Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, def. Pablo Carreno-Busta (23), Spain, 6-7 (8), 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Milos Raonic (16), Canada, def. Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Lucas Pouille (28), France, def. Borna Coric (11), Croatia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Women's Singles

Fourth Round

Serena Williams (16), United States, def. Simona Halep (1), Romania, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Karolina Pliskova (7), Czech Republic, def. Garbine Muguruza (18), Spain, 6-3, 6-1.

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Anastasija Sevastova (13), Latvia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, def. Madison Keys (17), United States, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Third Round

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Jamie Murray (3), Britain, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Kevin Krawietz, Germany, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-5.

Nicolas Mahut, France and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (5), France, def. Rajeev Ram, United States and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Horacio Zeballos (7), Argentina, def. Blake Ellis, Australia and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Sam Querrey, United States and Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Jack Sock, United States and Jack Withrow, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Samantha Stosur, Australia and Shuai Zhang, China, def. Alize Cornet, France and Petra Martic, Croatia, 7-5, 6-3.

Alison Riske, United States and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (4), United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium and Johanna Larsson (13), Sweden, 6-1, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Jessica Moore, Australia and Andrew Whittington, Australia, 6-4, 6-1.

John-Patrick Smith, Australia and Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, 6-4, 7-5.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden and Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia and Abigail Spears (6), United States, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-2.

Juniors Men's Singles

Second Round

Otto Virtanen (3), Finland, def. Gustaf Strom, Sweden, 7-5, 6-1.

Lodewijk Weststrate, Netherlands, def. Eliot Spizzirri (16), United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Giulio Zeppieri, Italy, def. Valentin Royer (11), France, 6-4, 6-1.

Jonas Forejtek (8), Czech Republic, def. Peter Makk, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4.

Dalibor Svrcina (7), Czech Republic, def. Seon Yong Han, Republic of Korea, 6-4, 6-0.

Cannon Kingsley (9), United States, def. Wojciech Marek, Poland, 6-1, 6-2.

Toby Alex Kodat, United States, def. Harold Mayot (14), France, 6-2, 6-7, 7-6.

Filip Cristian Jianu (4), Romania, def. Connor Thomson, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Juniors Women's Singles

Second Round

Manon Leonard, France, def. Sohyun Park (8), Republic of Korea, 6-4, 6-3.

Veronika Pepelyaeva, Russia, def. Destinee Martins, Britain, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Lisa Pigato, Italy, def. Marta Custic (15), Spain, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Leylah Annie Fernandez (4), Canada, def. Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 6-4, 7-6.

Lulu Sun (7), Switzerland, def. Amber Marshall, Australia, 6-4, 6-0.

Federica Rossi, Italy, def. Thasaporn Naklo (12), Thailand, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

Victoria Allen, Britain, def. Annerly Poulos, Australia, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6.

Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia, def. Qinwen Zheng (2), China, 7-5, 6-3.

Juniors Men's Doubles

First Round

Seon Yong Han, Republic of Korea and Thantub Suksumrarn, Thailand, def. Ryuhei Azuma, Japan and Ryoma Matsushita, Japan, 6-2, 7-6.

Chen Dong, Australia and Tai Sach, Australia, def. Ki Lung Ng, Hong Kong and Bora Sengul, Turkey, 7-6, 6-3.

Giulio Zeppieri, Italy and Lorenzo Musetti (5), Italy, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic and Wojciech Marek, Poland, 6-7, 7-5, 10-5.

Liam Draxl, Canada and Zane Khan (8), United States, def. Ken Cavrak, Australia and Tom Evans, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Phuong van Nguyen, Vietnam and Nicholas David Ionel, Romania, def. Lodewijk Weststrate, Netherlands and Alexandr Binda, Russia, 7-5, 5-7, 10-7.

Lilian Marmousez, France and Eliot Spizzirri, United States, def. Christian Lerby, Netherlands and Luciano Darderi, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Emilio Nava, United States and Cannon Kingsley (4), United States, def. Nikita Volonski, Australia and Kamil Kozlowski, Australia, 4-6, 6-0, 10-7.

Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Spain and Filip Cristian Jianu (2), Romania, def. Shunsuke Mitsui, Japan and Keisuke Saitoh, Japan, 6-7, 7-5, 12-10.

Juniors Women's Doubles

First Round

Daria Frayman, Russia and Federica Rossi, Italy, def. Manon Leonard, France and Lisa Pigato, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia and Elina Avanesyan (6), Russia, def. Martina Biagianti, Italy and Carlota Martinez Cirez, Spain, 6-2, 4-6, 10-4.

Helene Pellicano, Malta and Marta Custic (4), Spain, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada and Sasha Wood, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Avelina Sayfetdinova, Russia and Veronika Pepelyaeva, Russia, def. Saki Imamura, Japan and Yeon Woo Ku, Republic of Korea, 7-5, 6-2.

Emma Navarro, United States and Chloe Beck (8), United States, def. Alexandra Anttila, Finland and Skyler Marie Grace Grishuk, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Sada Nahimana, Burundi and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Jiaqi Wang, China and Qinwen Zheng (5), China, 6-0, 6-2.

Adrienn Nagy, Hungary and Natsumi Kawaguchi (3), Japan, def. Anastasia Berezov, Australia and Talia Gibson, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Thailand and Thasaporn Naklo (2), Thailand, def. Sijia Wei, China and Priska Madelyn Nugroho, Indonesia, 6-0, 6-2.