TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) announced on his Facebook page early Monday that he is stepping down as the chairman of the New Power Party (NPP), while he didn't elaborate on his future role in the party.

In the beginning of the post, the 45-year-old former Academia Sinica researcher and one of the Sunflower Student Movement leaders, spoke of the background and his rationale of joining the pro-Taiwan independence party in 2015. He continued to say that the party has won more and more support from voters over the years, as seen by winning five seats at the Legislature in 2016's national election and 16 seats at local councils across the country in 2018's local elections.

"As the party is growing on a stable pace, it's about time to unload my duty as the chairman and to focus on critical reforms," he added.

On the other hand, Kuomintang, another winner in last year's local elections, staged a bizarre political drama at the same time, in which the party chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) kept claiming credit in a media interview for the victory of KMT's Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in the Kaohsiung mayoral election, saying it was won "on the back of Wu's campaign team and running strategies."

The KMT former legislator Sun Ta-chien (孫大千) said in a sarcastic tone Sunday in response to Wu's self-claimed credit that the 70-year-old Wu overestimates his competence in the race and that Wu at the moment should dedicate his time to helping young talent in the party instead of manipulatively amending the party's primary rules for the 2020 presidential election in his own favor.