TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Twelve teen diplomatic envoys from three high schools will leave Taiwan for a 12-day, people-to-people, diplomatic mission in Vietnam and the Philippines, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a news release on Monday.

MOFA spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said Taiwan has close ties with Vietnam and the Philippines, and that he hoped these teen diplomats will further diplomatic exchanges with these two countries during their visit.

The teen diplomatic envoy project co-organized by the MOFA and the Ministry of Education has entered its 17th year this year.

This year, more than 100 schools participated in the competition for representing Taiwan in the diplomatic task, and 17 schools advanced to the finals. In the end, only the teams from three schools were selected.

Carlo L. Aquino, Deputy Resident Representative at Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), said at a tea party on Monday that many young people in the Philippines have to work to support their family, and some of them came to Taiwan to work. He added, the teen diplomatic envoys were lucky because they went abroad not to work, but to gain more life experience. He wished the young envoys a rich journey and hoped that they would learn more about the country, culture, and people of the Philippines.

Lee noted that arrangements will be made in the two countries for the envoys to visit schools and administrative units, conduct cultural and tourism exchanges, and have meeting with overseas Taiwanese businesspeople.