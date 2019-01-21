  1. Home
Taiwanese 'bikini climber' dies after mountain fall in Nantou County

GiGi Wu succumbs to injuries from fall near Mabolasi Mountain

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/21 14:06
(Photo from Facebook: Gigi Wu G哥比基尼的高山足跡)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese self-described “bikini climber” GiGi Wu (吳季芸) died from injuries sustained from a fall in Nantou County today, reports suggest.

Rescue services located Wu at 12:10 p.m. today, and the amateur hiker showed no signs of life, reported Apple Daily.

Wu called for a mountain rescue at 4.00 p.m. yesterday, after falling into a 20-meter valley near Mabolasi Mountain. Due to bad weather, three rescue helicopters were unable to reach her, and Nantou County Fire Department traveled to meet her on foot, reported Taiwan News.

The rescue effort included two search and rescue groups, and a number of other personnel on standby.

Lin Cheng-I (林正宜), head of the 3rd Squadron of the Nantou County Fire Department, said that everyone tried their best, and they are regretful that they could not successfully rescue Wu, reported Liberty Times.

Preliminary reports suggest that the rescue team will wait for the weather to improve, before evacuating Wu via helicopter.

In response to the incident, dozens of people posted condolence messages, as well as reflections of Wu’s influence on her Facebook page.
GiGi Wu
mountain accident
Search and rescue
Nantou County

