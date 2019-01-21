All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140 N.Y. Islanders 48 29 15 4 62 145 119 Toronto 48 29 17 2 60 168 137 Columbus 48 28 17 3 59 154 146 Washington 48 27 16 5 59 162 149 Boston 49 27 17 5 59 143 128 Montreal 50 27 18 5 59 152 148 Pittsburgh 48 26 16 6 58 169 146 Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144 Carolina 48 23 20 5 51 133 144 N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164 Florida 47 19 20 8 46 146 168 Philadelphia 48 19 23 6 44 139 169 New Jersey 48 18 23 7 43 140 164 Ottawa 49 19 25 5 43 154 184 Detroit 50 18 25 7 43 142 170 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 50 32 13 5 69 187 143 Winnipeg 48 31 15 2 64 167 134 San Jose 50 28 15 7 63 178 155 Vegas 50 29 17 4 62 154 134 Nashville 50 28 18 4 60 155 133 Colorado 48 22 18 8 52 166 153 Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128 Vancouver 50 23 21 6 52 145 156 Minnesota 48 24 21 3 51 133 138 Anaheim 50 21 20 9 51 119 148 Edmonton 49 23 23 3 49 142 160 Arizona 48 22 22 4 48 128 138 St. Louis 47 21 21 5 47 131 144 Chicago 50 17 24 9 43 153 188 Los Angeles 49 19 26 4 42 110 147

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim 3, New Jersey 2

Colorado 7, Los Angeles 1

St. Louis 3, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2

Philadelphia 5, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 6, San Jose 3

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 2

Florida 4, Nashville 2

Minnesota 2, Columbus 1

Vegas 7, Pittsburgh 3

Calgary 5, Edmonton 2

Sunday's Games

Chicago 8, Washington 5

N.Y. Islanders 3, Anaheim 0

Vancouver 3, Detroit 2

Arizona 4, Toronto 2

Carolina 7, Edmonton 4

Monday's Games

Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.