All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140 20-5-0 17-5-2 12-3-0 N.Y. Islanders 48 29 15 4 62 145 119 14-7-3 15-8-1 13-5-1 Toronto 48 29 17 2 60 168 137 13-11-1 16-6-1 7-6-2 Columbus 48 28 17 3 59 154 146 14-9-2 14-8-1 11-5-1 Washington 48 27 16 5 59 162 149 13-8-3 14-8-2 9-4-2 Boston 49 27 17 5 59 143 128 17-7-1 10-10-4 12-6-2 Montreal 50 27 18 5 59 152 148 13-10-2 14-8-3 9-5-4 Pittsburgh 48 26 16 6 58 169 146 13-8-2 13-8-4 7-5-1 Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144 14-6-3 10-12-3 8-6-3 Carolina 48 23 20 5 51 133 144 13-8-4 10-12-1 7-7-2 N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164 13-6-5 8-14-2 4-7-3 Florida 47 19 20 8 46 146 168 9-6-5 10-14-3 9-5-3 Philadelphia 48 19 23 6 44 139 169 10-10-3 9-13-3 4-8-1 New Jersey 48 18 23 7 43 140 164 13-6-4 5-17-3 6-8-1 Ottawa 49 19 25 5 43 154 184 12-9-4 7-16-1 6-8-2 Detroit 50 18 25 7 43 142 170 10-12-4 8-13-3 4-8-4 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 50 32 13 5 69 187 143 16-4-5 16-9-0 9-5-1 Winnipeg 48 31 15 2 64 167 134 18-6-2 13-9-0 10-7-0 San Jose 50 28 15 7 63 178 155 17-4-4 11-11-3 10-4-3 Vegas 50 29 17 4 62 154 134 16-4-3 13-13-1 11-4-2 Nashville 50 28 18 4 60 155 133 16-9-0 12-9-4 7-5-0 Colorado 48 22 18 8 52 166 153 10-6-5 12-12-3 4-5-3 Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128 15-8-2 9-13-2 5-6-1 Vancouver 50 23 21 6 52 145 156 12-9-3 11-12-3 6-5-3 Minnesota 48 24 21 3 51 133 138 13-9-3 11-12-0 8-4-1 Anaheim 50 21 20 9 51 119 148 10-7-8 11-13-1 5-6-3 Edmonton 49 23 23 3 49 142 160 12-12-1 11-11-2 7-10-1 Arizona 48 22 22 4 48 128 138 9-12-3 13-10-1 8-7-1 St. Louis 47 21 21 5 47 131 144 12-13-2 9-8-3 6-7-3 Chicago 50 17 24 9 43 153 188 9-10-6 8-14-3 9-4-3 Los Angeles 49 19 26 4 42 110 147 11-13-1 8-13-3 8-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim 3, New Jersey 2

Colorado 7, Los Angeles 1

St. Louis 3, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2

Philadelphia 5, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 6, San Jose 3

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 2

Florida 4, Nashville 2

Minnesota 2, Columbus 1

Vegas 7, Pittsburgh 3

Calgary 5, Edmonton 2

Sunday's Games

Chicago 8, Washington 5

N.Y. Islanders 3, Anaheim 0

Vancouver 3, Detroit 2

Arizona 4, Toronto 2

Carolina 7, Edmonton 4

Monday's Games

Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.