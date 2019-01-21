SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tobias Harris had 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs 103-95 on Sunday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 30 points and 14 rebounds for San Antonio, which committed 18 turnovers.

The Clippers led for all but 14 seconds in handing the Spurs their second straight loss at home.

San Antonio pulled within 101-95 with 31.7 seconds remaining on Aldridge's final basket, but Los Angeles escaped a full-court press and sealed it on two free throws by Patrick Beverly.

Beverly finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Montrezl Harrell added 18 points, and Avery Bradley had 15 points for the Clippers.

The Spurs only lead came on Bryn Forbes' 3-pointer for a 24-23 advantage with 3:25 remaining. The lead lasted for 14 seconds before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit an 18-foot jumper.

Rudy Gay had 19 points and Marco Belinelli added 12 points for San Antonio. DeMar DeRozan continued a recent shooting slump by going 4 for 16. He scored eight points in 29 minutes.

The Clippers had little trouble scoring despite being without Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari, who both sat out due to injuries.

The Clippers went on a 22-2 run bridging the first and second quarters, turning a one-point deficit into a 45-26 lead with 11 minutes remaining in the first half.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Williams missed his second straight game due to sore right hamstring. Although coach Doc Rivers said Williams "looked good" during morning workouts, the Clippers opted to keep him out. ... Rivers said Gallinari remained in Los Angeles to treat the back spasms that limited him to eight minutes against Golden State on Friday. ... Harrell made his 19th career start in 219 games over four seasons. The most starts he made in a season were 14 in 2017 in his final season with Houston.

Spurs: Aldridge has 317 blocks with the Spurs, passing Greg "Cadillac" Anderson for 10th in franchise history. ... Marco Belinelli was 2 for 7 on 3-pointers, giving him 300 career 3s with the Spurs. He is the 13th player in franchise history with 300 3-pointers and joins Matt Bonner, Bruce Bowen and Brent Barry as the only ones to do so while shooting over 40 percent. ... Davis Bertans has 250 career 3-pointers. He joins Gary Neal as the only Spurs to reach that mark in their first three seasons with the team.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Dallas on Tuesday night.

Spurs: At Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

