BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Monday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Fourth Round

Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, def. Madison Keys (17), United States, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Alison Riske, United States and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (4), United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

John-Patrick Smith, Australia and Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, 6-4, 7-5.

Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia and Abigail Spears (6), United States, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-2.

Juniors Men's Singles

Second Round

Cannon Kingsley (9), United States, def. Wojciech Marek, Poland, 6-1, 6-2.

Juniors Women's Singles

Second Round

Manon Leonard, France, def. Sohyun Park (8), Republic of Korea, 6-4, 6-3.

Veronika Pepelyaeva, Russia, def. Destinee Martins, Britain, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Leylah Annie Fernandez (4), Canada, def. Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 6-4, 7-6.

Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia, def. Qinwen Zheng (2), China, 7-5, 6-3.