WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Roger Federer's bid for a third consecutive Australian Open title ends in a surprising loss on Sunday to 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, the first player from Greece to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal. In the women's draw, Serena Williams and top-ranked Simona Halep meet in a fourth-round match on Monday. The last time they faced each other was the 2016 U.S. Open quarterfinals, when Williams won in three sets. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 900 words, photos.

— With:

— TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-FEDERER LOSES — Federer, 37, shocked by Tsitsipas, 20, at Australian Open. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 900 words, photos.

— TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-FEISTY COLLINS — 'Feisty' Collins stuns 2016 champ Kerber at Australian Open. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

— TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN GLANCE — Australian Open Glance. SENT.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

The fierce pace set by Liverpool at the Premier League summit is putting severe pressure on its only two genuine title rivals, Manchester City and Tottenham. They both won on Sunday — but in contrasting ways. While City had a comfortable 3-0 win at Huddersfield, Tottenham needed a goal by Harry Winks in the final minute of injury time for a 2-1 victory at Fulham. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 740 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--HUDDERSFIELD-MAN CITY — Guardiola demands more after Man City beats Huddersfield 3-0. SENT: 470 words, photos.

— SOC--FULHAM-TOTTENHAM — Tottenham beats Fulham 2-1 thanks to last-gasp winner. SENT: 240 words, photos.

FBN--RAMS-SAINTS

NEW ORLEANS — Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57-yard field goal in overtime and the Los Angeles Rams, helped by a huge missed call by the officials, advanced to the Super Bowl with a 26-23 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game on Sunday. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 400 words, photos. Will be updated.

SKI--WCUP-VONN'S PLANS

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Lindsey Vonn may have competed in her last ski race. After failing to finish a World Cup super-G on Sunday as she battles pain in both of her knees, Vonn said immediate retirement "is a possibility." By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

— With:

— SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SUPER-G — Shiffrin wins as Vonn ponders retirement. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SOC--ASIAN CUP

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates — Iran and China will face off in the Asian Cup quarterfinals on Thursday after they both won their last-16 games, while Vietnam scraped through in a penalty shootout. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi had to cut short a rare rest break to help Barcelona beat Leganes 3-1 and protect its five-point lead of the Spanish league on Sunday. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 630 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Jose Callejon ended his scoring drought as Napoli beat 10-man Lazio 2-1 on Sunday to stay in touch with Serie A leader Juventus. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Striker Moussa Dembele scored with a majestic header five minutes into injury time as Lyon won 2-1 at Saint-Etienne on Sunday, leapfrogging its local rival into third place in the French league. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Daniel Caligiuri scored twice to earn Schalke a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg, giving the home side a positive start to the second half of the Bundesliga on Sunday. SENT: 270 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SLALOM

WENGEN, Switzerland — Showing the maturity of a widely touted future star, Clement Noel held off a fierce Austrian challenge in a World Cup slalom Sunday for his first career win. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 440 words, photos.

BOB--WORLD CUP

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Francesco Friedrich continued his dominant World Cup bobsled season with another four-man victory on Sunday. SENT: 100 words, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida — Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea outlasted the cold and wind to close with a 1-under 70 and win the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions by two shots Sunday in the LPGA Tour season opener. SENT: 620 words, photos.

GLF--LATIN AMERICAN AMATEUR

LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic — Right when it looked as though Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico would endure more heartache at the Latin American Amateur Championship, he delivered his best shots and finally earned a trip to the Masters. SENT: 720 words.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews had three goals and two assists, Patrick Kane added two goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks handed the Washington Capitals their season-high fifth consecutive loss with an 8-5 victory on Sunday. SENT: 240 words, photo.

