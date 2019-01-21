LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Adam Long made a 14-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win the Desert Classic for his first PGA Tour title.

Making his sixth career start on the tour, Long closed with a 7-under 65 on the Stadium Course at PGA West to beat playing partners Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin by a stroke.

Mickelson, the leader after each of the first three rounds, fought putting problems in a 69. Hadwin shot 67.

Long set up with the winning put with a 6-iron shot from 175 yards with the ball below his feet in dormant grass on a mound to the right of the fairway. The 31-year-old former Duke player earned his PGA Tour card with a 13th-place finish last year on the Web.com Tour's regular-season money list.

Long finished at 26-under 262. He opened with a 63 on PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course, shot 71 on Friday at the Stadium layout and had another 63 on Saturday at La Quinta Country Club.

The 48-year-old Mickelson was making his first tour start since early October and first competitive appearance since beating Tiger Woods in Las Vegas in November in a made-for-TV event. The Hall of Famer won the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship last year for his 43rd PGA Tour title.

Hadwin had his fourth straight top-six finishes in the event. He was second in 2017 after a third-round 59 at La Quinta and tied for third last year.

Talor Gooch was fourth at 24 under after a 64, and Dominic Bozzelli followed at 22 under after a 66. Jon Rahm, the 2018 winner, shot 67 to finish sixth at 21 under.

Top-ranked Justin Rose closed with a 70 to tie for 34th at 14 under. He's the first No. 1 player to play the tournament since the world ranking began in 1986.