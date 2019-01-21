  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/01/21 07:47
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 15 11 3 1 26 8 36
Defensa y Justicia 15 9 6 0 21 9 33
Atletico Tucuman 14 8 4 2 27 15 28
Huracan 15 7 6 2 19 12 27
Velez Sarsfield 15 7 4 4 19 16 25
Boca Juniors 13 7 3 3 17 10 24
Independiente 15 6 5 4 24 16 23
Godoy Cruz 14 7 2 5 16 11 23
Aldosivi 15 7 2 6 15 16 23
Banfield 15 5 6 4 13 12 21
River Plate 12 5 4 3 16 7 19
Santa Fe 14 5 4 5 13 14 19
Newell's 15 5 3 7 14 12 18
Estudiantes 15 4 6 5 15 15 18
Talleres 15 5 3 7 14 14 18
Rosario Central 14 5 3 6 11 16 18
Tigre 15 4 5 6 17 25 17
Colon 15 3 7 5 14 20 16
San Martin de T. 15 3 7 5 13 21 16
Lanus 15 3 6 6 13 20 15
Gimnasia 15 4 3 8 11 20 15
San Lorenzo 15 2 8 5 15 20 14
San Martin 14 4 2 8 14 19 14
Belgrano 15 2 6 7 10 18 12
Argentinos Jrs 15 2 4 9 5 15 10
Patronato Parana 15 2 4 9 16 27 10
Saturday, Jan. 19

River Plate 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

Sunday, Jan. 20

San Lorenzo 0, Huracan 0

Thursday, Jan. 24

River Plate vs. Santa Fe 0000 GMT