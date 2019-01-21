BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Superliga
|Argentine Football Standings
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|15
|11
|3
|1
|26
|8
|36
|Defensa y Justicia
|15
|9
|6
|0
|21
|9
|33
|Atletico Tucuman
|14
|8
|4
|2
|27
|15
|28
|Huracan
|15
|7
|6
|2
|19
|12
|27
|Velez Sarsfield
|15
|7
|4
|4
|19
|16
|25
|Boca Juniors
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|10
|24
|Independiente
|15
|6
|5
|4
|24
|16
|23
|Godoy Cruz
|14
|7
|2
|5
|16
|11
|23
|Aldosivi
|15
|7
|2
|6
|15
|16
|23
|Banfield
|15
|5
|6
|4
|13
|12
|21
|River Plate
|12
|5
|4
|3
|16
|7
|19
|Santa Fe
|14
|5
|4
|5
|13
|14
|19
|Newell's
|15
|5
|3
|7
|14
|12
|18
|Estudiantes
|15
|4
|6
|5
|15
|15
|18
|Talleres
|15
|5
|3
|7
|14
|14
|18
|Rosario Central
|14
|5
|3
|6
|11
|16
|18
|Tigre
|15
|4
|5
|6
|17
|25
|17
|Colon
|15
|3
|7
|5
|14
|20
|16
|San Martin de T.
|15
|3
|7
|5
|13
|21
|16
|Lanus
|15
|3
|6
|6
|13
|20
|15
|Gimnasia
|15
|4
|3
|8
|11
|20
|15
|San Lorenzo
|15
|2
|8
|5
|15
|20
|14
|San Martin
|14
|4
|2
|8
|14
|19
|14
|Belgrano
|15
|2
|6
|7
|10
|18
|12
|Argentinos Jrs
|15
|2
|4
|9
|5
|15
|10
|Patronato Parana
|15
|2
|4
|9
|16
|27
|10
|Saturday, Jan. 19
River Plate 0, Defensa y Justicia 1
San Lorenzo 0, Huracan 0
River Plate vs. Santa Fe 0000 GMT