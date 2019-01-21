|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|49
|37
|10
|2
|76
|199
|140
|20-5-0
|17-5-2
|12-3-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|29
|15
|4
|62
|145
|119
|14-7-3
|15-8-1
|13-5-1
|Toronto
|47
|29
|16
|2
|60
|166
|133
|13-10-1
|16-6-1
|7-6-2
|Columbus
|48
|28
|17
|3
|59
|154
|146
|14-9-2
|14-8-1
|11-5-1
|Washington
|48
|27
|16
|5
|59
|162
|149
|13-8-3
|14-8-2
|9-4-2
|Boston
|49
|27
|17
|5
|59
|143
|128
|17-7-1
|10-10-4
|12-6-2
|Montreal
|50
|27
|18
|5
|59
|152
|148
|13-10-2
|14-8-3
|9-5-4
|Pittsburgh
|48
|26
|16
|6
|58
|169
|146
|13-8-2
|13-8-4
|7-5-1
|Buffalo
|48
|24
|18
|6
|54
|140
|144
|14-6-3
|10-12-3
|8-6-3
|Carolina
|47
|22
|20
|5
|49
|126
|140
|13-8-4
|9-12-1
|7-7-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|48
|21
|20
|7
|49
|139
|164
|13-6-5
|8-14-2
|4-7-3
|Florida
|47
|19
|20
|8
|46
|146
|168
|9-6-5
|10-14-3
|9-5-3
|Philadelphia
|48
|19
|23
|6
|44
|139
|169
|10-10-3
|9-13-3
|4-8-1
|New Jersey
|48
|18
|23
|7
|43
|140
|164
|13-6-4
|5-17-3
|6-8-1
|Ottawa
|49
|19
|25
|5
|43
|154
|184
|12-9-4
|7-16-1
|6-8-2
|Detroit
|50
|18
|25
|7
|43
|142
|170
|10-12-4
|8-13-3
|4-8-4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|50
|32
|13
|5
|69
|187
|143
|16-4-5
|16-9-0
|9-5-1
|Winnipeg
|48
|31
|15
|2
|64
|167
|134
|18-6-2
|13-9-0
|10-7-0
|San Jose
|50
|28
|15
|7
|63
|178
|155
|17-4-4
|11-11-3
|10-4-3
|Vegas
|50
|29
|17
|4
|62
|154
|134
|16-4-3
|13-13-1
|11-4-2
|Nashville
|50
|28
|18
|4
|60
|155
|133
|16-9-0
|12-9-4
|7-5-0
|Colorado
|48
|22
|18
|8
|52
|166
|153
|10-6-5
|12-12-3
|4-5-3
|Dallas
|49
|24
|21
|4
|52
|126
|128
|15-8-2
|9-13-2
|5-6-1
|Vancouver
|50
|23
|21
|6
|52
|145
|156
|12-9-3
|11-12-3
|6-5-3
|Minnesota
|48
|24
|21
|3
|51
|133
|138
|13-9-3
|11-12-0
|8-4-1
|Anaheim
|50
|21
|20
|9
|51
|119
|148
|10-7-8
|11-13-1
|5-6-3
|Edmonton
|48
|23
|22
|3
|49
|138
|153
|12-11-1
|11-11-2
|7-10-1
|St. Louis
|47
|21
|21
|5
|47
|131
|144
|12-13-2
|9-8-3
|6-7-3
|Arizona
|47
|21
|22
|4
|46
|124
|136
|9-12-3
|12-10-1
|8-7-1
|Chicago
|50
|17
|24
|9
|43
|153
|188
|9-10-6
|8-14-3
|9-4-3
|Los Angeles
|49
|19
|26
|4
|42
|110
|147
|11-13-1
|8-13-3
|8-8-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Anaheim 3, New Jersey 2
Colorado 7, Los Angeles 1
St. Louis 3, Ottawa 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2
Philadelphia 5, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 6, San Jose 3
Dallas 4, Winnipeg 2
Florida 4, Nashville 2
Minnesota 2, Columbus 1
Vegas 7, Pittsburgh 3
Calgary 5, Edmonton 2
|Sunday's Games
Chicago 8, Washington 5
N.Y. Islanders 3, Anaheim 0
Vancouver 3, Detroit 2
Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Arizona at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.