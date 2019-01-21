Islanders down Ducks 3-0 for 5th straight win

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Cal Clutterbuck scored twice in the first period and Robin Lehner made 19 saves as the New York Islanders downed the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 on Sunday for their fifth straight win.

The victory was the 15th in 18 games for the Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders, who have surged past Washington and Columbus over the past month. The Islanders have one game remaining — Tuesday at Chicago — before the All-Star break.

Clutterbuck opened the scoring at 4:50 of the first with a power-play goal. The 31-year-old forward completed a slick passing sequence by whipping the puck from the slot past former Islanders goaltender Chad Johnson. It was the sixth straight game in which the Islanders scored first.

Josh Bailey and Anthony Beauviller assisted. Bailey moved past Bob Nystrom on the team's all-time assist list with 279 and into a tie with Pat LaFontaine for 12th place. Bailey, who is tied with captain Anders Lee for the team lead in points with 37, has three goals and three assists in last seven games.

Clutterbuck scored again from a nearly identical spot midway through the first for his sixth goal of the season.

Clutterbuck, in his sixth season with the Islanders, also scored in Friday's 2-0 win at Washington, which moved the Islanders past the Capitals into the division lead.

Leo Komarov scored his sixth this season with 29 seconds remaining in the second period.

The Islanders are 12-2-0 since rookie defenseman Devon Toews, who assisted on Komarov's goal, joined the lineup for the first time on Dec 23.

Lehner, who leads the league in goals-against average, won for the 11th time his last 12 games. The 27-year-old Swedish goalie has been a revelation since he signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Islanders last summer after he was let go by the Buffalo Sabres.

Lehner improved to 15-7-3 on the season and registered his third shutout.

The Islanders have allowed one goal or less 16 times this season, including each of their last four games. They have surrendered two goals or fewer in nine of their last 12.

The Islanders held the Capitals and Devils to less than 20 shots in their previous two wins, and then did it again against the Ducks, who came in with a two-game winning streak after losing their previous 12.

NOTES: The Islanders scratched F Tom Kuhnhackl, F Ross Johnston and D Luca Sbisa. ... Anaheim scratched Ds Michael Del Zotto and Andre Sustr and F Justin Kloos. ... The Ducks won this season's previous meeting, 4-1, on Oct. 17 at Anaheim.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night before the All-Star break.

Ducks: Host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday before All-Star break.

