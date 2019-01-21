BC-SOC--Spanish Standings

|Spanish Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barcelona
|19
|13
|4
|2
|53
|20
|43
|Atletico
|20
|11
|8
|1
|30
|13
|41
|Madrid
|20
|11
|3
|6
|30
|24
|36
|Sevilla
|20
|9
|6
|5
|31
|22
|33
|Alaves
|20
|9
|5
|6
|22
|23
|32
|Getafe
|20
|8
|7
|5
|25
|16
|31
|Betis
|20
|8
|5
|7
|25
|25
|29
|Valencia
|20
|5
|11
|4
|19
|18
|26
|Sociedad
|19
|7
|4
|8
|23
|22
|25
|Girona
|20
|5
|9
|6
|23
|26
|24
|Espanyol
|19
|7
|3
|9
|21
|27
|24
|Levante
|19
|6
|5
|8
|30
|35
|23
|Athletic Bilbao
|20
|4
|11
|5
|21
|26
|23
|Valladolid
|19
|5
|7
|7
|17
|21
|22
|Leganes
|19
|5
|7
|7
|17
|21
|22
|Eibar
|19
|5
|7
|7
|21
|28
|22
|Celta Vigo
|20
|5
|6
|9
|32
|34
|21
|Rayo Vallecano
|19
|5
|4
|10
|22
|34
|19
|Villarreal
|20
|3
|9
|8
|21
|26
|18
|Huesca
|20
|2
|5
|13
|17
|39
|11
|Friday, Jan. 18
Getafe 4, Alaves 0
|Saturday, Jan. 19
Madrid 2, Sevilla 0
Huesca 0, Atletico 3
Celta Vigo 1, Valencia 2
|Sunday, Jan. 20
Betis 3, Girona 2
Villarreal 1, Athletic Bilbao 1
Rayo Vallecano vs. Sociedad 1730 GMT
Levante vs. Valladolid 1730 GMT
Barcelona vs. Leganes 1945 GMT
|Monday, Jan. 21
Eibar vs. Espanyol 2000 GMT
|Malaga
|22
|13
|3
|6
|26
|17
|42
|Granada
|21
|11
|7
|3
|28
|14
|40
|Albacete
|21
|10
|9
|2
|30
|18
|39
|Osasuna
|22
|11
|5
|6
|29
|24
|38
|Deportivo
|21
|9
|9
|3
|31
|17
|36
|Alcorcon
|22
|10
|5
|7
|22
|17
|35
|Cadiz
|22
|9
|7
|6
|28
|17
|34
|Mallorca
|22
|9
|6
|7
|26
|21
|33
|Almeria
|22
|7
|9
|6
|25
|21
|30
|Gijon
|22
|7
|9
|6
|22
|18
|30
|Oviedo
|21
|8
|6
|7
|24
|26
|30
|Las Palmas
|21
|6
|10
|5
|28
|26
|28
|Numancia
|22
|6
|8
|8
|26
|29
|26
|Elche
|21
|5
|9
|7
|20
|26
|24
|Lugo
|22
|5
|8
|9
|20
|23
|23
|Zaragoza
|22
|5
|8
|9
|24
|30
|23
|Rayo Majadahonda
|22
|6
|5
|11
|18
|28
|23
|Tenerife
|21
|4
|10
|7
|18
|25
|22
|Extremadura
|21
|5
|6
|10
|28
|30
|21
|Reus
|21
|5
|6
|10
|16
|27
|21
|Cordoba
|22
|3
|9
|10
|26
|40
|18
|Gimnastic de Tarragona
|21
|4
|4
|13
|13
|34
|16
|Saturday, Jan. 19
Almeria 0, Cadiz 0
Numancia 3, Cordoba 2
Rayo Majadahonda 2, Zaragoza 2
Malaga 2, Lugo 1
Reus vs. Las Palmas ppd.
|Sunday, Jan. 20
Osasuna 2, Mallorca 0
Gijon 2, Alcorcon 0
Deportivo vs. Albacete 1700 GMT
Tenerife vs. Gimnastic de Tarragona 1700 GMT
Extremadura vs. Oviedo 1900 GMT
|Monday, Jan. 21
Granada vs. Elche 2000 GMT