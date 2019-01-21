  1. Home
BC-SOC--Spanish Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/01/21 02:00
BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
Spanish Football Standings
La Liga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barcelona 19 13 4 2 53 20 43
Atletico 20 11 8 1 30 13 41
Madrid 20 11 3 6 30 24 36
Sevilla 20 9 6 5 31 22 33
Alaves 20 9 5 6 22 23 32
Getafe 20 8 7 5 25 16 31
Betis 20 8 5 7 25 25 29
Valencia 20 5 11 4 19 18 26
Sociedad 19 7 4 8 23 22 25
Girona 20 5 9 6 23 26 24
Espanyol 19 7 3 9 21 27 24
Levante 19 6 5 8 30 35 23
Athletic Bilbao 20 4 11 5 21 26 23
Valladolid 19 5 7 7 17 21 22
Leganes 19 5 7 7 17 21 22
Eibar 19 5 7 7 21 28 22
Celta Vigo 20 5 6 9 32 34 21
Rayo Vallecano 19 5 4 10 22 34 19
Villarreal 20 3 9 8 21 26 18
Huesca 20 2 5 13 17 39 11
Friday, Jan. 18

Getafe 4, Alaves 0

Saturday, Jan. 19

Madrid 2, Sevilla 0

Huesca 0, Atletico 3

Celta Vigo 1, Valencia 2

Sunday, Jan. 20

Betis 3, Girona 2

Villarreal 1, Athletic Bilbao 1

Rayo Vallecano vs. Sociedad 1730 GMT

Levante vs. Valladolid 1730 GMT

Barcelona vs. Leganes 1945 GMT

Monday, Jan. 21

Eibar vs. Espanyol 2000 GMT

La Liga Segunda
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Malaga 22 13 3 6 26 17 42
Granada 21 11 7 3 28 14 40
Albacete 21 10 9 2 30 18 39
Osasuna 22 11 5 6 29 24 38
Deportivo 21 9 9 3 31 17 36
Alcorcon 22 10 5 7 22 17 35
Cadiz 22 9 7 6 28 17 34
Mallorca 22 9 6 7 26 21 33
Almeria 22 7 9 6 25 21 30
Gijon 22 7 9 6 22 18 30
Oviedo 21 8 6 7 24 26 30
Las Palmas 21 6 10 5 28 26 28
Numancia 22 6 8 8 26 29 26
Elche 21 5 9 7 20 26 24
Lugo 22 5 8 9 20 23 23
Zaragoza 22 5 8 9 24 30 23
Rayo Majadahonda 22 6 5 11 18 28 23
Tenerife 21 4 10 7 18 25 22
Extremadura 21 5 6 10 28 30 21
Reus 21 5 6 10 16 27 21
Cordoba 22 3 9 10 26 40 18
Gimnastic de Tarragona 21 4 4 13 13 34 16
Saturday, Jan. 19

Almeria 0, Cadiz 0

Numancia 3, Cordoba 2

Rayo Majadahonda 2, Zaragoza 2

Malaga 2, Lugo 1

Reus vs. Las Palmas ppd.

Sunday, Jan. 20

Osasuna 2, Mallorca 0

Gijon 2, Alcorcon 0

Deportivo vs. Albacete 1700 GMT

Tenerife vs. Gimnastic de Tarragona 1700 GMT

Extremadura vs. Oviedo 1900 GMT

Monday, Jan. 21

Granada vs. Elche 2000 GMT