WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani is leaving open the possibility that Trump and former personal attorney Michael Cohen might have discussed Cohen's congressional testimony.

But, he says, "so what" if he did?

Giuliani appeared Sunday on CNN, where he said he didn't know if Trump had discussed with Cohen a 2017 congressional interview at which Cohen admitted lying about a Trump Tower project in Moscow.

Buzzfeed News reported last week that Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress. Special counsel Robert Mueller's office took the unusual step of publicly disputing the story.

Giuliani told CNN and NBC News that Trump never asked Cohen to lie. But he also didn't rule out that they might have discussed the testimony, asking "so what if he talked to him about it?"