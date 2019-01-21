DENVER (AP) — The landmark Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Air Force Academy is suffering from leaks and corrosion, so the school has drawn up an ambitious restoration project.

But the plans have been on hold for months while officials settle on a contractor.

The academy says water has seeped through seams in the aluminum skin for years. Repeated caulk applications to seal the seams have contaminated and degraded the metal.

The academy wants to replace the aluminum skin, install an internal drainage system beneath the metal panels and do other work.

The school says the fixes could take up to four years and cost between $25 million and $100 million.

The repairs were originally scheduled to start last summer but have been postponed twice. The start date is now June 2019.