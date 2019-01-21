The federal government shutdown is rippling into everyday life even for people who don't usually think their lives are closely tied to Washington.

The government's doings, or not-doings, can be woven into an American day from a bowl of breakfast cereal to a beer after work. And the standoff is making people notice. A California accountant can't get answers from the Internal Revenue Service about clients' problems. An Atlanta retiree couldn't follow up on an identity-theft complaint.

The government has been trying to ease the crunch by recalling workers like those at the IRS.