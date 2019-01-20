WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the partial government shutdown (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

The Senate's majority leader says he'll take action this coming week on President Donald Trump's proposal to end the partial government shutdown.

But Trump's plan seems to stand little chance of getting the 60 votes needed to move ahead in the GOP-controlled the Senate even as Sen. Mitch McConnell pushes it.

Trump has offered to extend temporary protections for young people brought to the U.S. illegally and for those who fled disaster zones. In exchange the president wants the Democrats to vote in favor of $5.7 billion for the wall he seeks between the U.S. and Mexico.

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat seen by White House as a possible partner on immigration negotiations, says he won't support it. And Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, another key centrist, says she'll study the details of the president's plan. She isn't saying whether she'd vote for it.

___

12:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump calls it a commonsense compromise, but Democrats are labeling his proposal to end the government shutdown a "nonstarter."

At issue is Trump's offer to extend temporary protections for young people brought to the U.S. illegally and for those who fled disaster zones. In exchange the president wants the Democrats to vote in favor of $5.7 billion for the wall he seeks between the U.S. and Mexico.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is accusing Trump of "more hostage-taking." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Trump's proposal contains initiatives already rejected by Democrats.

Despite the uphill battle Trump's proposal faces in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he'll take action on the proposal in the Senate this coming week. McConnell calls it a fair compromise for ending the shutdown.