LONDON (AP) — The remains of six unidentified Holocaust victims have been buried at a Jewish cemetery after spending years in storage at a British museum.

The Imperial War Museum found the ashes and bone fragments during a stock-taking last year. They had been given to the museum, along with other items from the Auschwitz concentration camp, by an anonymous donor in 1997.

Tests determined the remains belonged to five adults and a child. Hundreds of mourners watched as they were buried Sunday at a cemetery outside London, in a coffin with earth from Israel.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, who delivered a eulogy, said the victims "were stripped of their dignity, both in life and in death. And we will now have an opportunity to accord them appropriate dignity with a funeral."