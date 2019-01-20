At least two people were killed and 22 injured in a fire which started at the Alpine ski resort of Courchevel early on Sunday, French authorities said. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Officials in the French region of Savoie said the blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. local time in a building which houses seasonal workers. Some 70 firefighters were deployed to the scene. Rescue teams evacuated 60 people from the burning building, including foreign citizens. The fire was eventually extinguished several hours later.

Rescue teams found the two yet-unidentified bodies in the damaged area of the three-story building. Helicopters were deployed to transport some of the more seriously injured survivors to a hospital.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner expressed his condolences and praised the local firefighters for putting the fire under control.

The French town of Courchevel is located near the Italian border in the French Alps. The town, which is a well-known tourist destination, hosted the female skiing World Cup last month.

