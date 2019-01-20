  1. Home
  2. World

Federer, 37, shocked by Tsitsipas, 20, at Australian Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH , AP Tennis Writer,Associated Press
2019/01/20 20:37
Switzerland's Roger Federer answers questions at a press conference following his fourth round loss to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian O

Switzerland's Roger Federer answers questions at a press conference following his fourth round loss to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian O

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, left, is congratulated by Switzerland's Roger Federer after winning their fourth round match at the Australian Open tenni

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, left, is congratulated by Switzerland's Roger Federer after winning their fourth round match at the Australian Open tenni

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis champions

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis champions

Switzerland's Roger Federer waves as he leaves Rod Laver Arena after losing his fourth round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australi

Switzerland's Roger Federer waves as he leaves Rod Laver Arena after losing his fourth round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australi

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Roger Federer's bid for a third consecutive Australian Open title ended in a surprising 6-7 (11), 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-6 (5) loss to 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, the first player from Greece to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The key stat Sunday night: Federer failed to convert any of the 12 break points he earned. Tsitsipas went 1 for 3 in that category, getting his only break in the last game of the third set.

At 37, Federer was the oldest man left in the field. Tsitsipas is the youngest.

This one was a thriller from beginning to end, both in terms of the high quality and entertaining style of play from both men — long expected of Federer; the world is still learning what Tsitsipas can do.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports