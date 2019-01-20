Taiwan set for cold start to the week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is set for a cold start to the week, with a strong continental air mass expected to reduce temperatures from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, reported CNA.

The temperature could reach as low as 11 degrees Celsius in Taipei and coastal areas during this three-day period, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The cold front could also bring about snow in Taiwan’s mountain regions above 3,000 meters in elevation. Taiwan’s tallest peak, Yushan (玉山) broke the record for the latest snowfall in 66 years earlier this week.

The CWB said northern Taiwan will see temperatures fall tonight, and every coastal region of Taiwan has received a strong overland wind advisory, suggesting the coasts will receive sustained strong winds.

The CWB went on to predict that most of Taiwan will receive intermittent rain on Jan. 21-23, and that these days will be characterized by chilly mornings and evenings.

The cold front is expected to weaken on Jan. 24 and 25, with temperatures set to rise slightly.

The CWB advises to public to take steps to keep warm.