SINGAPORE (AP) — Jazz Janewattananond shot a final-round 65 on Sunday to win the Singapore Open and qualify for this year's British Open.

The Thai player carded seven birdies over the Serapong Course at Sentosa Golf Club to finish at 18-under 266, two strokes ahead of Yoshinori Fujimoto (68) and Paul Casey (65), who had already secured his place at Royal Portrush.

Fujimoto also qualified and will make his second appearance in golf's original championship following his debut at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2012.

Doyeob Mun (72) and Prom Meesawat (68) were tied for fifth and also clinched qualifying places for the July 14-21 tournament.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia shot a 68 to finish tied for seventh with Gunn Charoenkui.

The next event in the British Open qualifying series will be the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida, from March 7-10.

