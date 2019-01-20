TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Pavilion was recognized with two awards at India’s leading trade show on business; meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE); and luxury travel, which took place on Jan. 18 and 19 in Delhi.

Business Luxury Travel Mart (BLTM) was held at the LEELA Ambience Convention Hotel. Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau had formulated a marketing strategy targeting the main theme of the bureau’s campaign for 2019 promoting Taiwan’s charming small towns to the top 2% of income earners in India, catering to their luxury shopping taste. The bureau also incorporated some of the tour packages that Taiwan’s tourism industry has been promoting by offering incentives.

The Taiwan Pavilion won “the best MICE product award” as well as “the best pavilion design award,” making it the only exhibitor at the trade show to win two awards.

This year’s BLTM gathered 150 plus exhibitors, and 250 plus hosted buyers from 11 countries and 13 Indian states.

Taiwan Visitors Association’s Singapore Office director Dr. Trust H.J. Lin said that Taiwan’s excellent tourism resources and magnificent scenery had attracted more than 200 buyers to conduct one-on-one meetings at the Taiwan Pavilion, a number that bore testimony to the tremendous potential of Taiwan’s tourism resources.

Lin said that the Tourism Bureau had also launched the “2‧20‧20” strategy for this year, targeting India’s top 2% of income earners and aiming to cooperate with the top 20 travel agencies in India and create more than a 20% increase in Indian visitors.

The Tourism Bureau also established the “Time for Taiwan Pop Up Store” inside an airport in Mumbai from Jan. 19 to Feb. 18, allowing Indian passengers departing from Mumbai during this period to catch a glimpse of Taiwan’s beautiful scenery.

