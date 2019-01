BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Sunday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Fourth Round

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Grigor Dimitrov (20), Bulgaria, 7-5, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (1), 7-5.

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, 6-0, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Women's Singles

Fourth Round

Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Ashleigh Barty (15), Australia, def. Maria Sharapova (30), Russia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Danielle Rose Collins, United States, def. Angelique Kerber (2), Germany, 6-0, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Blake Ellis, Australia and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. James Cerretini, United States and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Third Round

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-3, 6-4.

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (6), South Africa, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 6-3, 6-1.

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (12), Australia, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia and Radu Albot, Moldova, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Bob Bryan, United States and Mike Bryan (4), United States, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain and Pablo Carreno-Busta, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Desirae Krawczyk, United States and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (5), Spain, def. Asia Muhammad, United States and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Latisha Chan, Taiwan and Hao-Ching Chan (7), Taiwan, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus and Taylor Townsend, United States, 7-5, 7-5.

Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia and Raquel Atawo (9), United States, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania and Irina Maria Bara, Romania, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

First Round

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-3.

Rajeev Ram, United States and Barbora Krejcikova (3), Czech Republic, def. Nicolas Mahut, France and Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, 1-6, 6-2, 10-6.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 6-1, 2-6, 10-5.

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden and Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Oliver Marach, Austria and Mihaela Buzarnescu (4), Romania, 4-1, ret.

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Nicole Melichar (2), United States, def. Horia Tecau, Romania and Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-1, 6-3.

Juniors Men's Singles

First Round

Lorenzo Musetti (1), Italy, def. Tai Sach, Australia, 6-4, 6-0.

Phuong van Nguyen, Vietnam, def. Ki Lung Ng, Hong Kong, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Mateus de Carvalho Cardoso Alves, Brazil, def. Hikaru Takeda, Japan, 6-2, 6-3.

Liam Draxl (15), Canada, def. Nicholas David Ionel, Romania, 6-3, 6-4.

Jacob Fearnley, Britain, def. Tristan Boyer (12), United States, 3-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Ken Cavrak, Australia, def. Bora Sengul, Turkey, 6-1, 6-3.

Alexandr Binda, Russia, def. Khololwam Montsi, South Africa, 6-3, 7-5.

Nicolas Alvarez Varona (6), Spain, def. Louis Herman, Belgium, 6-4, 6-2.

Rinky Hijikata (5), Australia, def. Lilian Marmousez, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Zane Khan, United States, def. Shunsuke Mitsui, Japan, 7-6, 6-7, 6-2.

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Christian Lerby, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Harry Wendelken, Britain, def. Gauthier Onclin (10), Belgium, 7-5, 6-7, 7-6.

Emilio Nava (13), United States, def. Keisuke Saitoh, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

Luciano Darderi, Italy, def. Thantub Suksumrarn, Thailand, 5-7, 7-6, 6-2.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, def. Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, 6-3, 7-5.

Bu Yunchaokete (2), China, def. Tristan Schoolkate, Australia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Singles

First Round

Clara Tauson (1), Denmark, def. Anastasia Berezov, Australia, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Sijia Wei, China, def. Viktoriya Kanapatskaya, Belarus, 6-3, 7-6.

Stefania Rogozinska Dzik, Poland, def. Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Valentina Ryser, Switzerland, def. Mariia Tkacheva (13), Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Kamilla Bartone (9), Latvia, def. Sasha Wood, United States, 6-0, 6-2.

Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Funa Kozaki, Japan, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1.

Priska Madelyn Nugroho, Indonesia, def. Yeon Woo Ku, Republic of Korea, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4.

Lea Ma (6), United States, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Loudmilla Bencheikh (17), France, def. Megan Smith, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Daria Snigur, Ukraine, def. Martina Biagianti, Italy, 6-1, 6-2.

Emma Navarro, United States, def. Jiaqi Wang, China, 6-2, 6-2.

Himari Sato, Japan, def. Emma Raducanu (16), Britain, 6-2, 7-5.

Adrienn Nagy (11), Hungary, def. Helene Pellicano, Malta, 6-3, 6-1.

Daria Frayman, Russia, def. Natsumi Kawaguchi, Japan, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.

Carlota Martinez Cirez, Spain, def. Talia Gibson, Australia, 4-6, 7-6, 6-1.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew (5), Thailand, def. Valentina Ivanov, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-4.

Juniors Men's Doubles

First Round

Otto Virtanen, Finland and Rinky Hijikata (1), Australia, def. Bu Yunchaokete, China and Stefan Storch, Australia, 6-4, 6-7, 10-8.

Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic and Jonas Forejtek (3), Czech Republic, def. Gustaf Strom, Sweden and Toby Alex Kodat, United States, 7-6, 6-2.

Khololwam Montsi, South Africa and Joubert Klopper, South Africa, def. James Story, Britain and Harry Wendelken, Britain, 1-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Harold Mayot, France and Admir Kalender, Croatia, def. Edward Vo, Australia and Shuannon Tricerri, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Tristan Boyer, United States and Tyler Zink (7), United States, def. Eric Vanshelboim, Ukraine and Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-3.

Valentin Royer, France and Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (6), Denmark, def. Mateus de Carvalho Cardoso Alves, Brazil and Natan Rodrigues, Brazil, 7-6, 1-6, 10-6.

Dane Sweeny, Australia and Tristan Schoolkate, Australia, def. Gauthier Onclin, Belgium and Louis Herman, Belgium, 7-5, 6-4.

Connor Thomson, Britain and Jacob Fearnley, Britain, def. Francesco Passaro, Italy and Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 7-6, 7-6.

Juniors Women's Doubles

First Round

Sohyun Park, Republic of Korea and Hong Yi Cody Wong (1), Hong Kong, def. Alice Amendola, Italy and Zoziya Kardava, Georgia, 6-4, 6-1.

Megan Smith, Australia and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Stefania Rogozinska Dzik, Poland and Martyna Kubka, Poland, 6-3, 6-3.

Mana Kawamura, Japan and Funa Kozaki, Japan, def. Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz, Australia and Taylah Lawless, Australia, 6-4, 6-1.

Caijsa Wilda Hennemann, Sweden and Valentina Ryser, Switzerland, def. Roopa Bains, Australia and Natasha Russell, Australia, 7-5, 6-3.

Victoria Allen, Britain and Destinee Martins, Britain, def. Mariia Tkacheva, Russia and Polina Kudermetova, Russia, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Loudmilla Bencheikh, France and Francesca Curmi (7), Malta, def. Amber Marshall, Australia and Annerly Poulos, Australia, 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Daria Snigur, Ukraine and Maria Krupenina, Russia, def. Carol Youngsuh Lee, Northern Mariana Islands and Valentina Ivanov, New Zealand, 7-6, 5-7, 10-5.

Giulia Morlet, France and Kamilla Bartone, Latvia, def. Kylie Collins, United States and Kacie Harvey, United States, 1-6, 6-4, 10-6.