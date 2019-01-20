TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Sun Moon Lake Marathon 2019 was held at the internationally-renowned scenic area in Nantou County on Jan. 20, with over 5,500 people participating in the event, reported CNA.

For the first time, the event included pace runners, who ran at a specific speed, to help participants challenge themselves and achieve a personal best.

The event, organized by the Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration and the Taiwan Sports and Leisure Promotion Association, included 42, 29, and 12 kilometer running races, as well as a 12 km walk alongside the lake.

A total of 26 nations were represented in the event.

After the marathon, the runners were treated to compliementary ice cream and snacks, massages, and a musical performance.

The Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration said the event’s graphics were designed with aesthetics of the local Thao people in mind. The marathon’s running gear, medals, and trophies all featured depictions of deers.



(Image from Sun Moon Lake Marathon 2019 Facebook)