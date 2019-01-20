  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Over 5,500 participate in scenic Sun Moon Lake Marathon in central Taiwan

Runners from 26 nations participated in the event

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/20 17:40
Sun Moon Lake Marathon 2019

Sun Moon Lake Marathon 2019 (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Sun Moon Lake Marathon 2019 was held at the internationally-renowned scenic area in Nantou County on Jan. 20, with over 5,500 people participating in the event, reported CNA.

For the first time, the event included pace runners, who ran at a specific speed, to help participants challenge themselves and achieve a personal best.

The event, organized by the Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration and the Taiwan Sports and Leisure Promotion Association, included 42, 29, and 12 kilometer running races, as well as a 12 km walk alongside the lake.

A total of 26 nations were represented in the event.

After the marathon, the runners were treated to compliementary ice cream and snacks, massages, and a musical performance.

The Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration said the event’s graphics were designed with aesthetics of the local Thao people in mind. The marathon’s running gear, medals, and trophies all featured depictions of deers.


(Image from Sun Moon Lake Marathon 2019 Facebook)
Sun Moon Lake
Sun Moon Lake Marathon
Marathon
Nantou County

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Chang Chia-che wins Ho Chi Minh City Marathon
Taiwan's Chang Chia-che wins Ho Chi Minh City Marathon
2019/01/14 17:44
Taipei 100 km trail running race set for April return
Taipei 100 km trail running race set for April return
2019/01/10 12:50
Local gov. buys cabbages for elderly in central Taiwan
Local gov. buys cabbages for elderly in central Taiwan
2018/12/26 14:26
New Taipei City Wulai Gorge Marathon begins to accept registration
New Taipei City Wulai Gorge Marathon begins to accept registration
2018/12/18 16:52
Public transportation adjustment measures for 2018 Taipei Marathon
Public transportation adjustment measures for 2018 Taipei Marathon
2018/12/05 21:46