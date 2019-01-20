TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For those who haven’t decided where to go during the 9-day Lunar New Year holiday, Forestry Bureau’s Nantou Forest District Office recommends National Aowanda Forest Recreation Area, where cherry blossoms are expected to reach their peak bloom during the upcoming long holiday.

The district office said that, during the LNY holiday, the Aowanda park will be decorated by cherry blossoms and colorful spring flowers and filled with vitality displayed by playful birds, squirrels, and butterflies basking in warm sunshine.

Visitors to the forest recreation area will take delight in hiking a trail, sitting on a meadow, breathing deep fresh air in front of a waterfall, or taking in the beautiful mountain scenery from the Aowanda Suspension Bridge, the agency said.

The park will be open during the LNY holiday, except the LNY Eve on Feb. 4, when it will be closed for a cleanup. On Feb. 3, no lodging services will be provided even though the park will remain open.

With only an hour or so drive from Puli, this recreation area is located at the back of Wanda Reservoir in Nantou County.

For updated information about the recreation area, please visit its Chinese website or its Facebook fan page.

(Photo courtesy of Forestry Bureau)

(Photo courtesy of Forestry Bureau)