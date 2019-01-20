BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The race-themed road trip drama "Green Book" has driven off with the top honor at the Producers Guild Awards, besting awards favorites like "Roma," ''A Star Is Born" and "Black Panther" at the guild's untelevised ceremony Saturday night.

Ten films were up for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, including "BlacKkKlansman," ''Bohemian Rhapsody," ''Crazy Rich Asians," ''The Favourite," ''A Quiet Place" and "Vice"

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award winner has gone on to win the best picture Oscar 20 out of 29 times, including last year with "The Shape of Water." The Oscar race will come into focus Tuesday when nominations are announced.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" also collected the animation award, and the Fred Rogers film "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" won for documentary.