All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140 Toronto 47 29 16 2 60 166 133 Boston 49 27 17 5 59 143 128 Montreal 50 27 18 5 59 152 148 Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144 Florida 47 19 20 8 46 146 168 Ottawa 49 19 25 5 43 154 184 Detroit 49 18 24 7 43 140 167 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 47 28 15 4 60 142 119 Washington 47 27 15 5 59 157 141 Columbus 48 28 17 3 59 154 146 Pittsburgh 48 26 16 6 58 169 146 Carolina 47 22 20 5 49 126 140 N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164 Philadelphia 48 19 23 6 44 139 169 New Jersey 48 18 23 7 43 140 164 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 48 31 15 2 64 167 134 Nashville 50 28 18 4 60 155 133 Colorado 48 22 18 8 52 166 153 Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128 Minnesota 48 24 21 3 51 133 138 St. Louis 47 21 21 5 47 131 144 Chicago 49 16 24 9 41 145 183 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 50 32 13 5 69 187 143 San Jose 50 28 15 7 63 178 155 Vegas 50 29 17 4 62 154 134 Anaheim 49 21 19 9 51 119 145 Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 142 154 Edmonton 48 23 22 3 49 138 153 Arizona 47 21 22 4 46 124 136 Los Angeles 49 19 26 4 42 110 147

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Montreal 4, Columbus 1

Florida 3, Toronto 1

Ottawa 4, Carolina 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 0

Calgary 6, Detroit 4

Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 2, OT

Vancouver 4, Buffalo 3

Saturday's Games

Anaheim 3, New Jersey 2

Colorado 7, Los Angeles 1

St. Louis 3, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2

Philadelphia 5, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 6, San Jose 3

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 2

Florida 4, Nashville 2

Minnesota 2, Columbus 1

Vegas 7, Pittsburgh 3

Calgary 5, Edmonton 2

Sunday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.