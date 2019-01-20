Murray, Jokic lead Nuggets past Cavs 124-102

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in his sixth triple-double this season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-102 on Saturday night.

Jamal Murray scored 26 points as Denver won for the third time in four games. Trey Lyles had 16 points and Monte Morris finished with 15.

The Nuggets went 15 for 37 from 3-point range. Murray made four 3s, and Jokic, Morris and Malik Beasley each had three.

Cleveland closed out a six-game trip with its third consecutive loss. It has dropped 15 of 16 overall.