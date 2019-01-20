TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Pingtung County Government on Saturday announced performance highlights for its 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival, which include Intel Drone Light Show and performances by the world-renowned French aquatic performance troupe ilotopie to highlight the uniqueness of the festival's aquatic setting, according to a news release published by the county government.

ilotopie will perform an ocean drama from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m every night during the festival, featuring skateboarding, cycling, and dreaming on the sea while creating the aquatic version of shocking Cirque du Soleil performances, the county government said.

The bulk of the 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival is set to take place at the Dapeng Bay National Scenic Area from Feb. 19 to March 3, marking the first time Taiwan’s national lantern festival is set around and on a lagoon.

Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安) said that the 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival will present performances that unfold on land, at sea, or in the air at Dapeng Bay in Donggang Township, providing visitors with an overwhelming sensual experience.

Performances of various forms and genres will be staged at the Donggang and Pingtung City venues every day during the lantern festival, the county government said.

Performance groups will come from Taiwan, Korea, Spain, France, Indonesia, and other countries. The first performances of the three-week long festival will take place at The Victorystar in Pingtung (V.I.P.) Zone (勝利星村) in Pingtung City on Jan. 25.

The county government said the drama-style opening performance at Dapeng Bay will be divided into nine acts and last for four and a half hours, including “ten thousand people lighting up the lanterns,” the water curtain shows, the water dances, the fireworks displays, and the main lantern shows.

At the Dapeng Bay lantern area, performances on the main stage will feature "a main theme and a main show" every day during the festival, including performances from Voalá of Spain that combine aerial acrobatics and dances, a Korean drumming troupe, and Taiwan’s U-Theatre drumming troupe.

There will also be an ocean carnival parade every night during the festival at the Dapeng Bay.

(Photo courtesy of Pingtung County Government)