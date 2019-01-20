  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/01/20 11:51
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140
Toronto 47 29 16 2 60 166 133
Boston 49 27 17 5 59 143 128
Montreal 50 27 18 5 59 152 148
Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144
Florida 47 19 20 8 46 146 168
Ottawa 49 19 25 5 43 154 184
Detroit 49 18 24 7 43 140 167
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 47 28 15 4 60 142 119
Columbus 47 28 16 3 59 153 144
Washington 47 27 15 5 59 157 141
Pittsburgh 47 26 15 6 58 166 139
Carolina 47 22 20 5 49 126 140
N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164
Philadelphia 48 19 23 6 44 139 169
New Jersey 48 18 23 7 43 140 164
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 48 31 15 2 64 167 134
Nashville 50 28 18 4 60 155 133
Colorado 48 22 18 8 52 166 153
Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128
Minnesota 47 23 21 3 49 131 137
St. Louis 47 21 21 5 47 131 144
Chicago 49 16 24 9 41 145 183
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 49 31 13 5 67 182 141
San Jose 50 28 15 7 63 178 155
Vegas 49 28 17 4 60 147 131
Anaheim 49 21 19 9 51 119 145
Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 142 154
Edmonton 47 23 21 3 49 136 148
Arizona 47 21 22 4 46 124 136
Los Angeles 49 19 26 4 42 110 147

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Montreal 4, Columbus 1

Florida 3, Toronto 1

Ottawa 4, Carolina 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 0

Calgary 6, Detroit 4

Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 2, OT

Vancouver 4, Buffalo 3

Saturday's Games

Anaheim 3, New Jersey 2

Colorado 7, Los Angeles 1

St. Louis 3, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2

Philadelphia 5, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 6, San Jose 3

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 2

Florida 4, Nashville 2

Columbus at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.