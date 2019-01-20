All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140 Toronto 47 29 16 2 60 166 133 N.Y. Islanders 47 28 15 4 60 142 119 Columbus 47 28 16 3 59 153 144 Washington 47 27 15 5 59 157 141 Boston 49 27 17 5 59 143 128 Montreal 50 27 18 5 59 152 148 Pittsburgh 47 26 15 6 58 166 139 Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144 Carolina 47 22 20 5 49 126 140 N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164 Florida 46 18 20 8 44 142 166 Philadelphia 48 19 23 6 44 139 169 New Jersey 48 18 23 7 43 140 164 Ottawa 49 19 25 5 43 154 184 Detroit 49 18 24 7 43 140 167 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 49 31 13 5 67 182 141 Winnipeg 48 31 15 2 64 167 134 San Jose 50 28 15 7 63 178 155 Nashville 49 28 17 4 60 153 129 Vegas 49 28 17 4 60 147 131 Colorado 48 22 18 8 52 166 153 Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128 Anaheim 49 21 19 9 51 119 145 Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 142 154 Edmonton 47 23 21 3 49 136 148 Minnesota 47 23 21 3 49 131 137 St. Louis 47 21 21 5 47 131 144 Arizona 47 21 22 4 46 124 136 Los Angeles 49 19 26 4 42 110 147 Chicago 49 16 24 9 41 145 183

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Montreal 4, Columbus 1

Florida 3, Toronto 1

Ottawa 4, Carolina 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 0

Calgary 6, Detroit 4

Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 2, OT

Vancouver 4, Buffalo 3

Saturday's Games

Anaheim 3, New Jersey 2

Colorado 7, Los Angeles 1

St. Louis 3, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2

Philadelphia 5, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 6, San Jose 3

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 2

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.