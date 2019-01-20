|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|49
|37
|10
|2
|76
|199
|140
|Toronto
|47
|29
|16
|2
|60
|166
|133
|N.Y. Islanders
|47
|28
|15
|4
|60
|142
|119
|Columbus
|47
|28
|16
|3
|59
|153
|144
|Washington
|47
|27
|15
|5
|59
|157
|141
|Boston
|49
|27
|17
|5
|59
|143
|128
|Montreal
|50
|27
|18
|5
|59
|152
|148
|Pittsburgh
|47
|26
|15
|6
|58
|166
|139
|Buffalo
|48
|24
|18
|6
|54
|140
|144
|Carolina
|47
|22
|20
|5
|49
|126
|140
|N.Y. Rangers
|48
|21
|20
|7
|49
|139
|164
|Florida
|46
|18
|20
|8
|44
|142
|166
|Philadelphia
|48
|19
|23
|6
|44
|139
|169
|New Jersey
|48
|18
|23
|7
|43
|140
|164
|Ottawa
|49
|19
|25
|5
|43
|154
|184
|Detroit
|49
|18
|24
|7
|43
|140
|167
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|49
|31
|13
|5
|67
|182
|141
|Winnipeg
|48
|31
|15
|2
|64
|167
|134
|San Jose
|50
|28
|15
|7
|63
|178
|155
|Nashville
|49
|28
|17
|4
|60
|153
|129
|Vegas
|49
|28
|17
|4
|60
|147
|131
|Colorado
|48
|22
|18
|8
|52
|166
|153
|Dallas
|49
|24
|21
|4
|52
|126
|128
|Anaheim
|49
|21
|19
|9
|51
|119
|145
|Vancouver
|49
|22
|21
|6
|50
|142
|154
|Edmonton
|47
|23
|21
|3
|49
|136
|148
|Minnesota
|47
|23
|21
|3
|49
|131
|137
|St. Louis
|47
|21
|21
|5
|47
|131
|144
|Arizona
|47
|21
|22
|4
|46
|124
|136
|Los Angeles
|49
|19
|26
|4
|42
|110
|147
|Chicago
|49
|16
|24
|9
|41
|145
|183
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Montreal 4, Columbus 1
Florida 3, Toronto 1
Ottawa 4, Carolina 1
N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 0
Calgary 6, Detroit 4
Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 2, OT
Vancouver 4, Buffalo 3
|Saturday's Games
Anaheim 3, New Jersey 2
Colorado 7, Los Angeles 1
St. Louis 3, Ottawa 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2
Philadelphia 5, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 6, San Jose 3
Dallas 4, Winnipeg 2
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Washington at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.