All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140 20-5-0 17-5-2 12-3-0 Toronto 47 29 16 2 60 166 133 13-10-1 16-6-1 7-6-2 N.Y. Islanders 47 28 15 4 60 142 119 13-7-3 15-8-1 13-5-1 Columbus 47 28 16 3 59 153 144 14-9-2 14-7-1 11-5-1 Washington 47 27 15 5 59 157 141 13-8-3 14-7-2 9-4-2 Boston 48 27 16 5 59 141 125 17-6-1 10-10-4 12-6-2 Montreal 50 27 18 5 59 152 148 13-10-2 14-8-3 9-5-4 Pittsburgh 47 26 15 6 58 166 139 13-8-2 13-7-4 7-5-1 Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144 14-6-3 10-12-3 8-6-3 Carolina 47 22 20 5 49 126 140 13-8-4 9-12-1 7-7-2 N.Y. Rangers 47 20 20 7 47 136 162 13-6-5 7-14-2 4-7-3 Florida 46 18 20 8 44 142 166 9-6-5 9-14-3 9-5-3 Philadelphia 48 19 23 6 44 139 169 10-10-3 9-13-3 4-8-1 Ottawa 48 19 24 5 43 152 181 12-9-4 7-15-1 6-8-2 New Jersey 48 18 23 7 43 140 164 13-6-4 5-17-3 6-8-1 Detroit 49 18 24 7 43 140 167 10-12-4 8-12-3 4-8-4 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 49 31 13 5 67 182 141 16-4-5 15-9-0 8-5-1 Winnipeg 47 31 14 2 64 165 130 18-6-2 13-8-0 10-6-0 San Jose 50 28 15 7 63 178 155 17-4-4 11-11-3 10-4-3 Vegas 49 28 17 4 60 147 131 15-4-3 13-13-1 11-4-2 Nashville 49 28 17 4 60 153 129 16-8-0 12-9-4 7-5-0 Colorado 48 22 18 8 52 166 153 10-6-5 12-12-3 4-5-3 Anaheim 49 21 19 9 51 119 145 10-7-8 11-12-1 5-6-3 Dallas 48 23 21 4 50 122 126 14-8-2 9-13-2 4-6-1 Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 142 154 11-9-3 11-12-3 6-5-3 Minnesota 47 23 21 3 49 131 137 12-9-3 11-12-0 8-4-1 Edmonton 47 23 21 3 49 136 148 12-10-1 11-11-2 7-9-1 Arizona 47 21 22 4 46 124 136 9-12-3 12-10-1 8-7-1 St. Louis 46 20 21 5 45 128 142 11-13-2 9-8-3 6-7-3 Los Angeles 49 19 26 4 42 110 147 11-13-1 8-13-3 8-8-1 Chicago 49 16 24 9 41 145 183 8-10-6 8-14-3 9-4-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Montreal 4, Columbus 1

Florida 3, Toronto 1

Ottawa 4, Carolina 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 0

Calgary 6, Detroit 4

Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 2, OT

Vancouver 4, Buffalo 3

Saturday's Games

Anaheim 3, New Jersey 2

Colorado 7, Los Angeles 1

Philadelphia 5, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 6, San Jose 3

Ottawa at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.