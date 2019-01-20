INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyreke Evans scored 19 points, Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-99 on Saturday night.

Indiana (30-15) has won three of four to become the sixth team in the league to reach 30 wins.

Harrison Barnes scored 20 points for Dallas (20-25), and DeAndre Jordan had 15 points and 16 rebounds. But the Mavericks were unable to overcome a lackluster performance by rookie star Luke Doncic.

The 6-foot-7 forward scored eight points — his fewest in more than a month — and was ejected for the first time after drawing a second technical with 3 minutes left in the third quarter.