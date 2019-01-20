  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/01/20 10:30
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 34 13 .723
Philadelphia 30 17 .638 4
Boston 27 18 .600 6
Brooklyn 24 23 .511 10
New York 10 34 .227 22½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 22 23 .489
Miami 21 22 .488
Washington 19 26 .422 3
Orlando 19 27 .413
Atlanta 14 30 .318
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 12 .733
Indiana 30 15 .667 3
Detroit 20 24 .455 12½
Chicago 10 35 .222 23
Cleveland 9 37 .196 24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 27 20 .574
Houston 25 19 .568 ½
New Orleans 21 25 .457
Dallas 20 25 .444 6
Memphis 19 26 .422 7
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 30 14 .682
Oklahoma City 27 18 .600
Portland 28 19 .596
Utah 26 21 .553
Minnesota 21 24 .467
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 32 14 .696
L.A. Lakers 25 21 .543 7
L.A. Clippers 24 21 .533
Sacramento 23 22 .511
Phoenix 11 36 .234 21½

___

Friday's Games

Boston 122, Memphis 116

Brooklyn 117, Orlando 115

Detroit 98, Miami 93

San Antonio 116, Minnesota 113

Utah 115, Cleveland 99

Golden State 112, L.A. Clippers 94

Portland 128, New Orleans 112

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City 117, Philadelphia 115

Charlotte 135, Phoenix 115

Indiana 111, Dallas 99

Milwaukee 118, Orlando 108

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oklahoma City at New York, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 2 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 5:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Sacramento at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.