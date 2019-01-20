|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|34
|13
|.723
|—
|Philadelphia
|30
|17
|.638
|4
|Boston
|27
|18
|.600
|6
|Brooklyn
|24
|23
|.511
|10
|New York
|10
|34
|.227
|22½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|22
|23
|.489
|—
|Miami
|21
|22
|.488
|—
|Washington
|19
|26
|.422
|3
|Orlando
|19
|27
|.413
|3½
|Atlanta
|14
|30
|.318
|7½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|12
|.733
|—
|Indiana
|30
|15
|.667
|3
|Detroit
|20
|24
|.455
|12½
|Chicago
|10
|35
|.222
|23
|Cleveland
|9
|37
|.196
|24½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|Houston
|25
|19
|.568
|½
|New Orleans
|21
|25
|.457
|5½
|Dallas
|20
|25
|.444
|6
|Memphis
|19
|26
|.422
|7
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Oklahoma City
|27
|18
|.600
|3½
|Portland
|28
|19
|.596
|3½
|Utah
|26
|21
|.553
|5½
|Minnesota
|21
|24
|.467
|9½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|32
|14
|.696
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|21
|.543
|7
|L.A. Clippers
|24
|21
|.533
|7½
|Sacramento
|23
|22
|.511
|8½
|Phoenix
|11
|36
|.234
|21½
___
|Friday's Games
Boston 122, Memphis 116
Brooklyn 117, Orlando 115
Detroit 98, Miami 93
San Antonio 116, Minnesota 113
Utah 115, Cleveland 99
Golden State 112, L.A. Clippers 94
Portland 128, New Orleans 112
|Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City 117, Philadelphia 115
Charlotte 135, Phoenix 115
Indiana 111, Dallas 99
Milwaukee 118, Orlando 108
Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Oklahoma City at New York, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 2 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Sacramento at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 5:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Sacramento at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.