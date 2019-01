BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Sunday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Fourth Round

Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (5), Spain, def. Asia Muhammad, United States and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

First Round

Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 6-1, 2-6, 10-5.

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden and Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Juniors Men's Singles

First Round

Nicolas Alvarez Varona (6), Spain, def. Louis Herman, Belgium, 6-4, 6-2.

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Christian Lerby, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Singles

First Round

Kamilla Bartone (9), Latvia, def. Sasha Wood, United States, 6-0, 6-2.