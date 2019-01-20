Taiwan composer Lin Chia-ying’s prize-winning piece “Ascolsia” is set to be performed by the Seattle Symphony in a world premiere at its Celebrate Asia concert Jan. 27 in the U.S. city.



Lin was the first local musician to win the orchestra’s 2018-2019 Celebrate Asia Composition Competition with the score last November.



“Ascolsia” incorporates elements of the traditional musical genre beiguan, which is characterized by the use of cymbals, gongs and woodwind instruments. The six-minute score mimics features of the folk music style to evoke a festive atmosphere, according to the Ministry of Culture.



Sponsored by the MOC, Lin will also travel to Seattle to meet with the members of the orchestra, the ministry said. South Korea’s Shiyeon Sung will conduct the piece at Benaroya Hall.



The 28-year-old has been the recipient of several international honors including winning first place at Italy’s International Composition Competition Piero Farulli in 2015. Last year, she became Taiwan’s first composer to claim the U.K.’s prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society Composition prize since the awards started in 1948.



Launched by the Seattle Symphony in 2009, the Celebrate Asia competition recognizes emerging composers whose work is influenced by the region’s culture, music or traditions. The winner receives prize money of US$1,000 and has their work performed in a world premiere at a concert the following year.