PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul George converted a four-point play with 5.1 seconds left, sending Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder to a wild 117-115 victory over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

George capped a wild finish that included another memorable exchange between Westbrook and Embiid. Westbrook hit the floor out of bounds under the basket after a foul by Embiid late in the game, and Westbrook fouled out with 14.9 seconds on Embiid's 3-point try.

Embiid made all three foul shots, tying it at 113, and Jimmy Butler's layup put Philadelphia in front with 6.9 seconds to go. But George hit a 3 while being fouled by Butler and made the foul shot.

Philadelphia had one last chance, but Butler missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds. The 76ers have lost 19 in a row to the Thunder.

George finished with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Westbrook had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Embiid, who was a game-time decision because of back tightness, had 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

HORNETS 135, SUNS 115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 21 points, Jeremy Lamb hit three-points and had 18 points and Charlotte beat Phoenix for its third straight victory.

Charlotte shot 54.5 percent from the field and made 16 of 34 3-point attempts in the wire-to-wire victory en route to its season-high points total.

Devin Booker had 32 points and 11 assists for the Suns. They have lost 10 of their last 12 games and fell to 4-19 on the road.

